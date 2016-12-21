Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* Fitch revises Indonesia's outlook to positive; affirms at 'BBB-'

* Fitch - Indonesia's ratings balance a low government debt burden, favourable growth outlook

* Fitch on Indonesia - strong structural reform drive since September 2015 is gradually improving difficult business environment

* Fitch on Indonesia - Forecasts GDP growth at 5.1 percent in 2016, 5.4 percent in 2017 and 5.7 percent in 2018

* Fitch on Indonesia - considers sovereign's exposure to banking sector risks as limited

* Fitch - monetary and exchange-rate policy of bank Indonesia (bi) has been effective in weathering market turmoil

* Fitch on Indonesia - strong structural reform drive since september 2015 likely to support growth outlook in medium term

* Fitch on Indonesia - forecast GDP growth to accelerate gradually in next two years, driven by positive impact of speeded-up structural reform effort

* Fitch on Indonesia - does not expect government debt to rise significantly as government is adhering to a self-imposed budget-deficit ceiling of 3 percent of GDP

* Fitch on Indonesia - country relatively vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment and a weak - but improving - business environment