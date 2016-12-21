U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
* Fitch revises Indonesia's outlook to positive; affirms at 'BBB-'
* Fitch - Indonesia's ratings balance a low government debt burden, favourable growth outlook
* Fitch on Indonesia - strong structural reform drive since September 2015 is gradually improving difficult business environment
* Fitch on Indonesia - Forecasts GDP growth at 5.1 percent in 2016, 5.4 percent in 2017 and 5.7 percent in 2018
* Fitch on Indonesia - considers sovereign's exposure to banking sector risks as limited
* Fitch - monetary and exchange-rate policy of bank Indonesia (bi) has been effective in weathering market turmoil
* Fitch on Indonesia - strong structural reform drive since september 2015 likely to support growth outlook in medium term
* Fitch on Indonesia - forecast GDP growth to accelerate gradually in next two years, driven by positive impact of speeded-up structural reform effort
* Fitch on Indonesia - does not expect government debt to rise significantly as government is adhering to a self-imposed budget-deficit ceiling of 3 percent of GDP
* Fitch on Indonesia - country relatively vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment and a weak - but improving - business environment Source text for Eikon:
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017