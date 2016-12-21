BRIEF-Barclays Plc says it will "vigorously" defend claims in U.S. DoJ's complaint- CNBC
* Says it rejects claims made in US DoJ's complaint, will vigorously defend the claims - CNBC
Dec 21 Amcorp Properties Bhd -
* Unit Amcorp Orient entered into a co-investment agreement with Grosvenor Asia Pacific to form a jv
* Amcorp orient to contribute an aggregate of hkd349.1 million to the jv co
* Jv co for the purpose of investing in a portfolio of value-add as well as redevelopment and development projects
* The co-invest is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings and growth of amprop group.
* Co-Invest is not expected to have a material effect on eps of Amprop Group for financial year ending 31 march 2017
* Capital commitment of Amcorp Orient will be funded by advances from AMPROP by way of internal funds of AMPROP and bank borrowings Source text (bit.ly/2h971hD) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
