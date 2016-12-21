U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Amcorp Properties Bhd -
* Unit Amcorp Orient entered into a co-investment agreement with Grosvenor Asia Pacific to form a jv
* Amcorp orient to contribute an aggregate of hkd349.1 million to the jv co
* Jv co for the purpose of investing in a portfolio of value-add as well as redevelopment and development projects
* The co-invest is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings and growth of amprop group.
* Co-Invest is not expected to have a material effect on eps of Amprop Group for financial year ending 31 march 2017
* Capital commitment of Amcorp Orient will be funded by advances from AMPROP by way of internal funds of AMPROP and bank borrowings Source text (bit.ly/2h971hD) Further company coverage:
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: