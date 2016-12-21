U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Ground International Development Ltd
* Charm Success , Ka Yik Investments to pledge 1.70 billion ordinary shares & 3.74 billion preference shares of co as security for bank facility
* Charm Success, substantial shareholder of co, as borrower, entered into facility letter with authorised institution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
