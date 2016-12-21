BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
Dec 21 Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd
* Announcement Cooperation Framework Agreement
* Unit and Jolywood (Taizhou) Sunwatt entered into a cooperation framework agreement
* Expected during first phase, co will supply 68 million pieces of A-grade N type super mono- crystalline wafers to Jolywood
* Agreement in relation to development of high-tech n-type photovoltaic battery products
* Jolywood will settle an advance payment of rmb20.4 -1- million to company within 10 days after date of framework agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 22 Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.