* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Oryzon Genomics SA :
* Receives public funding of 0.74 million euros ($770,192) to develop its epigenetic inhibitors project
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to pay more than $519 million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that the company bribed overseas officials to gain business for its medications, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
* Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx announce expansion of kidney health alliance to include CCX140 to treat renal diseases