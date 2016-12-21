BRIEF-Blackstone in talks to take stake in assets of Energy Transfer Partners - CNBC, citing DJ
* Blackstone in talks to take stake in assets of Energy Transfer Partners; deal could be valued around $5 billion - CNBC, citing DJ
Dec 21 Astoria Financial Corp
* Basswood Capital Management LLC reports 5.8 percent stake in Astoria Financial Corp as of December 15 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ICAHN SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT MARKET ON THE SHORT TERM
* Ancora Advisors - "believes that urgent and substantial change" is needed on Edgewater technology board