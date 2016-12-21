BRIEF-Capreit to acquire apartment portfolio in the Netherlands
Dec 22 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :
Dec 21 Benchmark Electronics Inc
* Benchmark Electronics says deal with Engaged Capital where Engaged Capital to have right to request board to identify independent director to be added to board
* Benchmark electronics says Engaged Capital agreed to standstill provisions, vote in accordance with board's recommendations with respect director elections
* Company has agreed to reimburse certain of engaged capital's expenses in connection with its investment in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 22 Uber said on Thursday its self-driving test cars had left California to begin testing in Arizona, after California revoked the registration of the cars, which it said lacked the proper permits.
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.