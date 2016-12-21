Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on five authorised dealer
banks
* Penalty of 10,000 rupees each on Bank of America, Bank of
Tokyo Mitsubishi, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered
Bank
* Penalty of 20,000 rupees on Deutsche Bank
* After considering facts of cases, banks' replies in
matter, RBI came to conclusion that violations were
substantiated, warranted imposition of penalty.
* Reserve Bank had issued a show cause notice to the banks,
in response to which the banks submitted written replies and
also made oral submissions thereon
* Imposed monetary penalty on five banks for violation of
rbi's instructions on reporting requirements of foreign exchange
management act, 1999
Source text: bit.ly/2hU7SUE