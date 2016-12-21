BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
Dec 21 Long Island Iced Tea Corp
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp files for potential common stock offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hGUG50) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.