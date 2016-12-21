Dec 21 Future Bright Holdings Ltd :
* Group will also provide all necessary information and
documents to Hengqin Land Authority to cooperate with such
investigation
* If land site would be ultimately found to be an idle land
for not more than 1 year, this may lead to an idle land
surcharge of about rmb41.87 million
* Received from planning and land bureau of administrative
committee of Zhuhai Hengqin new area notice of idle land
investigation
* Group will file a defence submission to rebut any such
idle land allegation
* Notice due to a failure of group to commence its
development construction works in Hengqin Island for more than
one year after development milestone
