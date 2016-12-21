Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 SeSa SpA :
* H1 net revenue 551.4 million euros ($573.62 million) versus 512.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 10.6 million euros versus 9.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9613 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.