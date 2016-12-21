U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Shoprite Investments Ltd :
* Notice to noteholders regarding the joint cautionary announcement
* Noteholders should consider contents of Shoprite/Steinhoff joint cautionary announcement issued on Dec. 14 when trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: