U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Liberbank SA :
* Estimates spread of accrued interest on application of the floor clauses at 83 million euros ($86.6 million) before taxes for the period until May 9, 2013
* Total liability of Liberbank for mortgage clauses amounts to about 259 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9590 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: