BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
Dec 21 Winnebago Industries Inc :
* Revenues for the fiscal 2017 first quarter ended November 26, 2016, were $245.3 million, an increase of 14.5%
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Winnebago - decision to terminate postretirement health care plan effective Jan 1, 2017 positively impacted quarter by $12.8 million or $.31 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $232.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2h9v5ks) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.