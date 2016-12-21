BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
Dec 21 Denmark's DONG Energy
* Says has entered into an agreement to sell 50 percent of Race Bank, a 573 megawatt UK offshore wind farm project, to Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 and Macquarie capital
* Says total transaction proceeds from divestment, consisting of acquisition of a 50 percent ownership share and commitment to fund 50 percent of project CAPEX including transmission assets, amount to approx. GBP 1.6 billion
* Says as part of the transaction DONG Energy and Macquarie have agreed a framework for sharing construction risk
* Says Race Bank is currently in advanced stages of construction and is expected to be fully commissioned in 2018
* Says the proceeds are payable from 2016 until completion of the project, which is expected in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.