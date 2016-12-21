Dec 21 Apollo Education Group Inc :

* Apollo Education-U.S. Department Of Education provided supplemental response to preacquisition review application filed by University Of Phoenix, Western International University

* Queso must demonstrate that immediately following merger, it has $200 million of cash on its balance sheet

* Apollo Education - supplemental DoE preacquisition response also clarified manner in which enrollment, retention and graduation rates will be calculated

* Apollo Education Group - co informed by Queso that it acknowledges and accepts mandatory requirements stipulated in initial doe preacquisition response

* Apollo Education Group - within ten days after merger, Queso would be required to post letters of credit with DoE in aggregate amount of $154.3 million

