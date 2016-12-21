Hacker group takes over Netflix Twitter account
Dec 21 One of Netflix Inc's Twitter accounts was hacked on Wednesday by an entity calling itself "OurMine".
Dec 21 Acceleware Ltd
* Acceleware ltd - resource merchant capital has invested $1.175 million in Acceleware
* Acceleware ltd - will use proceeds of investment primarily to finance further development of rf xl enhanced oil recovery technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pareteum Corp - secured an expanded global cloud platform services agreement with its European customer
* Futures: Dow up 15 pts, S&P down 0.75 pts, Nasdaq down 0.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)