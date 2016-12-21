BRIEF-NZX Ltd appoints Jeremy Anderson head of NZX agri business
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd
* Board has resolved that, Zhang Furong will perform duties of chairman of board prior to election of a succeeding chairman of board
* Board proposed appointment of Li Zongtang as an executive director of fifth session of board
* Board received a resignation letter from Wen Yuanhua informing board of his resignation as an executive director
* Received a resignation letter from Yuan Fuhua as an executive director of bank, chairman of board
* Board proposed appointment of Sun Liguo as president of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, Dec 22 President Michel Temer vowed on Thursday to slash credit card interest rates, offer subsidies to companies that retain employees and ease the hiring of workers on temporary contracts in his latest bid to lift Brazil out of a prolonged recession.
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn targeted environmental and banking regulations on Thursday as big drags on U.S. corporate investment and said revamping them would be a top priority in his role as adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.