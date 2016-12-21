Dec 21 Metlife Inc
* Metlife Inc says co and unit entered into second amendment
to a $4 billion five-year credit agreement dated May 30, 2014 -
SEC filing
* Metlife Inc says amendment provides, 2014 credit agreement
will be amended and restated upon completion of separation of
brighthouse financial segment
* Metlife Inc says all borrowings under amended and restated
credit agreement must be repaid by December 20, 2021
* Metlife Inc says amended, restated credit agreement
provide for borrowings or issuance of letters of credit up to $3
billion committed by lenders party thereto
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: