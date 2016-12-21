U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Isiklar Enerji
* To transfer 37.0 million shares in Usas Yatirimlar Holding to Ozisik Insaat for 16.6 million lira ($4.73 million) corresponding to a debt reduction
* After the transaction company share in Usas Yatirimlar will drop to 24.85 percent
* Ozisik Insaat's share in Usas Yatirimlar will increase to 28.69 percent and there wont be any change Usas's management control
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5130 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: