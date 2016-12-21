U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Dec 21 Immuron Ltd
* Immuron Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $17.25 million - SEC filing
* Immuron Ltd says intend to apply for a listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "IMROY"
* Immuron Ltd says Joseph Gunnar & Co underwriting the IPO
* Immuron Ltd says proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ieNZEA) Further company coverage:
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: