BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
Dec 21 Incyte Corp
* Incyte and Merus announce global strategic research collaboration to discover and develop bispecific antibodies
* Incyte to make up-front payment of $120 million and purchase $80 million of Merus common shares
* Merus eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones and sales royalties
* Parties have agreed to collaborate on development and commercialization of up to 11 bispecific antibody programs
* Merus will retain all rights to develop and commercialize approved products in united states
* Merus also has option to co-fund development of product candidates arising from two other programs
* Incyte - for eight programs merus to be eligible to get potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $350 million per program
* Incyte will develop and commercialize approved products arising from program outside united states
* For eight programs Incyte has agreed to independently fund all development and commercialization activities
* Merus also eligible to receive tiered royalties ranging from 6 to 10 percent on global sales of approved products under 8 programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.