Dec 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Dec 21 Empee Distilleries Ltd :
* Says to consider approve sale of 19.5 million equity shares of INR 10 each held by the company in Empee Hotels Limited Source text: bit.ly/2i0k3fU Further company coverage:
* Bankers speculate AB InBev could move into soft drinks (Adds context; changes headline)
* with effect from Dec. 19, 2016, SABMiller Holdings Inc has changed its name from Sabmiller Holdings Inc to Anheuser-Busch North American Holding Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)