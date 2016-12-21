BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
Dec 21 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford Motor - is issuing a safety recall for approximately 8,000 2017 ford super duty vehicles to inspect and install a fuel tank strap reinforcement
* Ford - recall for about 1,300 2016 Ford taurus, 2016-17 flex, 2017 explorer and police interceptor utility, 2016-17 Lincoln market vehicles with 3.5-liter gtdi engines
* Ford issues safety recall for certain 2017 ford super duty vehicles to inspect and install a fuel tank strap reinforcement
* Ford motor - issues recall for certain 2016 Ford Taurus, 2016-17 ford flex, 2017 explorer and police interceptor utility, 2016-17 lincoln market vehicles Source text (ford.to/2iadPgY) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.