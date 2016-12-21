Dec 21 Ford Motor Co :

* Ford Motor - is issuing a safety recall for approximately 8,000 2017 ford super duty vehicles to inspect and install a fuel tank strap reinforcement

* Ford - recall for about 1,300 2016 Ford taurus, 2016-17 flex, 2017 explorer and police interceptor utility, 2016-17 Lincoln market vehicles with 3.5-liter gtdi engines

* Ford motor - issues recall for certain 2016 Ford Taurus, 2016-17 ford flex, 2017 explorer and police interceptor utility, 2016-17 lincoln market vehicles