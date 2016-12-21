BRIEF-Strikepoint to acquire IDM's Yukon portfolio
* Strikepoint Gold Inc says purchase price for properties will be $4 million
Dec 21 NYX Gaming Group Ltd :
* Unit amended its senior facilities agreement with Ares management to increase term facility commitment by £15 million
* NYX Gaming Group - under terms of amended agreement, co has ability to utilize incremental £15mm in any of company's wholly-owned subsidiaries
NYX announces £15 million debt add-on to increase flexibility and to fund the company's ongoing consolidation
Jetblue boosts service in Bermuda with plans to operate three daily roundtrips between northeast focus cities
* Regency centers-regency centers corporation and its co-investment partner, have acquired 201,000 square feet of premier retail in Orlando, Florida