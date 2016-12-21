Dec 21 Triphase Accelerator:

* Triphase Accelerator- pursuant to agreement, triphase accelerator received an upfront payment from celgene

* Triphase Accelerator - Celgene has an option to acquire all Triphase Accelerator's assets relating to trph-222

* Triphase Accelerator announces new collaboration with Celgene Corporation for trph-222, an anti-cd22 antibody drug conjugate

* Triphase Accelerator- if Celgene exercises its option to acquire TRPH-222, Celgene will become responsible for development and commercialization