BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast to renew carriage agreement
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
Dec 21 Bio Path Holdings Inc
* Bio Path Holdings Inc files for stock shelf of upto $125 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ifqhYI Further company coverage:
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas