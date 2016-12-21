Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Telemasters Holdings Ltd :
* Says unaudited consolidated results for 3 month period ended Sept.30 2016 & dividend declaration
* Says revenue for Q1 is up by 8.74 pct compared to previous quarter
* Says net asset value per share increased from 78.76 cents at beginning of period to 79.45 cents after paying a dividend of 0.5 cents per share
* Dividend of 0.5 cents per share was declared
* Says HEPS for 3 months to Sept.30 falls to 1.19 cents versus 1.57 cents year ago
* Says EPS has fallen from 1.57 cents per share to 1.19 cents per share for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.