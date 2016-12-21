ICAHN SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT MARKET ON THE SHORT TERM
ICAHN SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT MARKET ON THE SHORT TERM
Dec 21 PIMCO:
* Has appointed Jeffrey Thompson, an executive vice president and portfolio manager, to join its commercial real estate team
* hires Jeffrey Thompson as executive vice president and portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ICAHN SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT MARKET ON THE SHORT TERM
* Ancora Advisors - "believes that urgent and substantial change" is needed on Edgewater technology board
NEW YORK, Dec 22 President elect Donald Trump is pro-business and anti-red tape. But what if your business is red tape?