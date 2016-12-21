Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Jian Epayment Systems Ltd
* Company and underwriter entered into underwriting agreement
* Underwriter has agreed to underwrite all underwritten shares subject to terms and conditions set out in underwriting agreement
* Intends to apply net proceeds from rights issue for repayment of director's loan and general working capital of group
* Board proposes to raise not less than approximately hk$22.2 million and not more than approximately hk$24.7 million
* Estimated net proceeds of rights issue will be not less than hk$20.8 million and not more than hk$23.1 million
* Co to issue not less than 258.3 million rights shares and not more than 287.2 million rights shares at price of hk$0.086 per share
* Underwriter is Guoyuan Capital (Hong Kong) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.