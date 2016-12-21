Dec 21 Jian Epayment Systems Ltd

* Company and underwriter entered into underwriting agreement

* Underwriter has agreed to underwrite all underwritten shares subject to terms and conditions set out in underwriting agreement

* Intends to apply net proceeds from rights issue for repayment of director's loan and general working capital of group

* Board proposes to raise not less than approximately hk$22.2 million and not more than approximately hk$24.7 million

* Estimated net proceeds of rights issue will be not less than hk$20.8 million and not more than hk$23.1 million

* Co to issue not less than 258.3 million rights shares and not more than 287.2 million rights shares at price of hk$0.086 per share

* Underwriter is Guoyuan Capital (Hong Kong) Limited