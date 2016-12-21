BRIEF-NZX Ltd appoints Jeremy Anderson head of NZX agri business
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Stern Immobilien AG :
* Court in Munich appoints six new supervisory board members with immediate effect to Stern Immobilien AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, Dec 22 President Michel Temer vowed on Thursday to slash credit card interest rates, offer subsidies to companies that retain employees and ease the hiring of workers on temporary contracts in his latest bid to lift Brazil out of a prolonged recession.
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn targeted environmental and banking regulations on Thursday as big drags on U.S. corporate investment and said revamping them would be a top priority in his role as adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.