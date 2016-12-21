Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Get Holdings Ltd
* Company proposes to raise approximately hk$77.0 million
* Net proceeds from rights issue (after deducting estimated expenses) will be approximately hk$73.0 million
* Net proceeds intended to be used to redeem convertible notes
* Proposes to raise hk$77.0 million by issuing 148.1 million rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.52 per rights share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.