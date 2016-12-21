Dec 21 Get Holdings Ltd

* Company proposes to raise approximately hk$77.0 million

* Net proceeds from rights issue (after deducting estimated expenses) will be approximately hk$73.0 million

* Net proceeds intended to be used to redeem convertible notes

* Proposes to raise hk$77.0 million by issuing 148.1 million rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.52 per rights share