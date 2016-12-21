Dec 21 Verte SA :

* Signs a 1.1 million zloty ($260,688) net contract with Jeronimo Martins Polska SA for the delivery of products

* To deliver St. Valentine complimentary tickets, cards, bags as well as all year ones for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2196 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)