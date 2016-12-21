BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Source: Moody's
* Moody's on Detroit Public Schools -credit risks persist, but legislative action points to the state's willingness to provide relief
* Moody's says recent split leaving Detroit Public Schools as entity devoted to pay debt service increases likelihood will meet $2.2 billion in obligations
* Moody's on Detroit Public Schools - the split of DPS into two legal entities (OLDCO/NEWCO) is a credit positive for bondholders of existing DPS debt
* Moody's on Detroit Public Schools says economic and demographic trends in the city of detroit will play a crucial role in DPS' ongoing credit quality
* Moody's on Detroit Public Schools -DPS will benefit from two property tax levies,elimination of operating pressures challenging traditional school districts
* Moody's on Detroit Public Schools -Detroit's tax base depreciation,declining population, weak income levels, among others remain long-term challenges
ROME, Dec 22 Italy's Alitalia has approved a short-term financing deal and a new industrial plan that will include job cuts, it said on Thursday, as the loss-making flagship carrier steps up efforts to sustain its business.