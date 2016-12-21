BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
* Hyundai Motors America has fired its chief executive, Dave Zuchowski - CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to afternoon)
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 Argentina posted a November trade surplus of $100 million, reversing a deficit from October, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday.