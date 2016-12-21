Dec 21 Magellan Petroleum Corp

* Magellan Petroleum- on Dec 19, Tellurian Investments Inc, entered into a common stock purchase agreement with total delaware, unit of Total S.A.

* Magellan Petroleum Corp - amendmend permits increase in maximum number of shares of tellurian common stock from 10 million to 13 million

* Magellan Petroleum Corp- merger agreement amendment has been approved by board of directors of each of Magellan and Tellurian

* Magellan Petroleum-under stock agreement, Tellurian will sell,issue to total, about 35.3 million shares of tellurian for purchase price of about $207 million

* Magellan Petroleum Corp - amendment extends 'outside date' from january 31, 2017 to february 28, 2017 - sec filing

* Magellan Petroleum-amendment requires magellan to appoint 1 board designee of total to board of magellan effective upon closing of merger