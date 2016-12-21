ICAHN SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT MARKET ON THE SHORT TERM
ICAHN SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT MARKET ON THE SHORT TERM
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
* Trump to name Carl Icahn as special advisor on regulatory overhaul; Icahn also playing role in selecting next SEC chief - CNBC, citing DJ
ICAHN SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT MARKET ON THE SHORT TERM
* Ancora Advisors - "believes that urgent and substantial change" is needed on Edgewater technology board
NEW YORK, Dec 22 President elect Donald Trump is pro-business and anti-red tape. But what if your business is red tape?