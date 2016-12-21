BRIEF-Alamo Group entered into amendment of amended and restated revolving credit agreement
* On December 20, 2016, co entered into amendment of amended and restated revolving credit agreement
Dec 21 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc :
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc - entered into a third amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Goldman Sachs BDC - amendment extends final maturity date from November 4, 2020 to December 16, 2021 - SEC filing
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc - amendment increase aggregate commitments under revolving credit facility from $570 million to $605 million
* Goldman Sachs BDC -revolving credit facility continues to include feature which would allow co to increase total size of facility to maximum of $1.0 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2hUMDjr) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Dec 22 Saudi Arabia expects to have at least balanced its budget by 2020 and may even post a surplus, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told a news conference on Thursday.
* Canadian dollar at $1.3491, or 74.12 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Dec 22 The Canadian dollar tumbled to a three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pressured by domestic inflation data that reminded the market of the risk of further interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada. Canada's annual inflation slowed in November to 1.2 percent from a rate of 1.5 percent in October, with prices for food and clo