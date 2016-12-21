BRIEF-NeoGenomics sees FY 2016 GAAP loss of $0.30-$0.28/share
* For FY 2016 company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be a loss of $0.30 - $0.28 per share
Dec 22 Starpharma Holdings Ltd
* Starpharma receives $3.5m research and development tax incentive refund-spl.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , said on Thursday it had agreed to pay $519 million to settle charges it violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
* Takes up loan of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.09 million) for preparations for launch in US and financing of acquisition of BeneChill