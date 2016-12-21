BRIEF-Fitch says Portuguese banks outlook negative as capital is vulnerable
* Fitch on Portuguese banks says expects GDP growth to slow to 1.2 pct in 2016 and 1.4 pct in 2017
Dec 21 Spire Inc
* On December 21 Co entered into commercial paper program pursuant to which Spire may issue short-term, unsecured commercial paper notes
* Notes will have maturities of up to 365 days from date of issue- SEC filing
* Aggregate face or principal amount under program at any time not to exceed $975 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For FY 2016 company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be a loss of $0.30 - $0.28 per share
* Homeland Energy Group Ltd says plans to increase capacity by approximately 35 million gallons of ethanol per year and add additional grain storage capacity