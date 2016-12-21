BRIEF-Luxottica renews Ralph Lauren licence accord for 10 years
* Renews licence agreement with Ralph Lauren until March 31, 2027 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Dec 21 Eastman Kodak Co :
* Eastman Kodak - expected announcement of deal for sale of prosper business by 2016 end and in talks with potential buyers; see talks to continue into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Renews licence agreement with Ralph Lauren until March 31, 2027 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills next week, see:
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes next week: