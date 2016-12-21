UPDATE 2-ConAgra's profit beat sends shares to record high
* Shares touch record high of $39.40 (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
Dec 22 Silverman Holdings Ltd
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, Aim Right and Liu Zhihua
* Deal for aggregate principal amount of hk$300.00 million
* Estimated net proceeds of subscription after deduction of expenses, will amount to approximately HK$295.35 million
* Subscriber is dragon capital entertainment fund one lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares touch record high of $39.40 (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
DETROIT, Dec 22 U.S. auto sales will probably decline slightly for December as consumers keep snubbing sedans despite record consumer discounts, industry consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday in a forecast that highlights the pressure on Detroit automakers.
Contact info for Reuters Entertainment & Lifestyle editors Jill Serjeant in New York +1 646 223 5968; Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles +1 213 955 6721 ------------------------------------------------------- ENTERTAINMENT, ARTS & BOOKS Disney will create shows for Snapchat The Walt Disney Company's U.S. television arm will create shows for Snap Inc's Snapchat, Disney announced on Wednesday, in Snapchat's latest deal with a major U.S. media company. (SNAPCHAT-WALT