BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's unit Everett Spinco enters into term loan agreement
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- on Dec 16, co's unit Everett Spinco, entered into a term loan agreement
Dec 22 Reffind Ltd :
* Plans to further reduce its FY17 cash burn to fund next phase of growth for company
* Changes will have an immediate positive impact on company and are expected to provide operational runway for a further 18-24 months
* Will reduce monthly cash burn by 80% through implementation of a series of cost-cutting measures and realignment of company resources
Dec 23 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications