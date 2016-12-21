Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Vossloh AG :
* Vossloh signs contract for the sale of the Electrical Systems business unit to Knorr-Bremse
* Vossloh receives a cash selling price of 72.5 million euros ($75.60 million). This includes a variable component of 25 million euros which is subject to future adjustment insofar as a project does not develop according to Vossloh's current expectations
* Vossloh expects a net cash inflow in middle double-digit million range when transaction is completed
* Completion of transaction is expected for Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9590 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.