BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast to renew carriage agreement
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
Dec 21 First Of Long Island Corp:
* The first of long island corporation announces fourth quarter cash dividend of $.14 per share
* New dividend represents a 5% increase over split-adjusted dividend declared in same quarter last year
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas