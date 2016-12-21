BRIEF-Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas
* Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas
Dec 21 Serinus Energy Inc
* Serinus Energy Inc - Company has been notified by NAMR that new start date of three-year addendum term has been established as of October 20, 2016
* Serinus Energy Inc.: further extension of Satu Mare concession
* Serinus Energy -National Agency for Mineral Resources granted additional extension approval for phase 3 extension addendum for Satu Mare license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rose to session highs on Thursday following robust investor demand for $14 billion worth of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities supply.
(Adds consumer spending data, auction details, updates prices) * US GDP, capital goods orders improve * Treasury to sell $88 bln supply next week NEW YORK, Dec 22 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after data showed improving economic growth, and as investors prepared for new Treasury supply next week. Data showed that the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its best performance in two years, amid solid consumer spendi