Dec 21 Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus Energy Inc - Company has been notified by NAMR that new start date of three-year addendum term has been established as of October 20, 2016

* Serinus Energy Inc.: further extension of Satu Mare concession

* Serinus Energy -National Agency for Mineral Resources granted additional extension approval for phase 3 extension addendum for Satu Mare license