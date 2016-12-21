Nokia files more patent suits against Apple
HELSINKI, Dec 22 Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Dec 21 Logo Yazilim :
* Revises 2016 guidance, which was announced on September 6, 2016
* 2016 revenue outlook revised to 191.1 million lira ($54.51 million)
* 2016 EBITDA outlook revised to 88.1 million lira
* Outlook revision due to revenues and operational profitability that have been realized above previous guidance and recorded one-off expenses below the EBITDA line impacting profit before tax Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5059 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.