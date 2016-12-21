GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar pauses as Trump rally stumbles a 2nd day
* Emerging market stocks take brunt of equity selloff (Updates to mid-afternoon U.S. trading)
Dec 21 Hormel Foods Corp
* CEO Jeffrey Ettinger's FY 2016 total compensation $12.2 million versus $9.46 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* CFO Jody Feragen's FY 2016 total compensation $4.0 million versus $3.1 million in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2ifUJ4S Further company coverage:
* Emerging market stocks take brunt of equity selloff (Updates to mid-afternoon U.S. trading)
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to afternoon)