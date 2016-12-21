Dec 21 Facebook Inc
* Facebook says releasing latest global government requests
report for the first half of 2016
* Facebook Inc says "have expanded our reporting of
emergency requests and disclosures to include countries outside
the United States"
* Facebook - Report includes information about requests
received from governments around world to preserve data pending
receipt of formal legal process
* Facebook - During H1 2016, received 38,675 preservation
requests for 67,129 accounts
* Facebook - Government requests for account data increased
by 27 percent in first half of 2016 globally compared to last
half of 2015, increasing from 46,710 to 59,229 requests
* Facebook - As for content restriction requests, number of
items restricted for violating local law decreased by 83 percent
from 55,827 to 9,663 in first half of 2016
* Facebook - Majority of data requests received from law
enforcement in U.S. in H1 2016, or about 56 percent, contained
non-disclosure order prohibiting company from notifying user
Source text
