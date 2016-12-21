Dec 21 Sanderson Farms Inc -
* Sanderson Farms Inc - Comments on Georgia Department of
Agriculture's suspension of Georgia Dock Price
* Sanderson Farms -Priced portion of co's production from
its tray pack plants based on formulas that used Georgia Dock
Whole Bird Price as its base
* Sanderson farms -For interim period until new benchmark is
established, co, customers agreed on pricing formula that is
similar to what is already in place
* Sanderson Farms says have had positive conversations with
customers and do not expect suspension of Georgia Dock Price to
affect business
